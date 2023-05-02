Home Cities Delhi

Police yet to record women wrestlers’ statements

Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him, but no official notice has been served to him yet, officials said on Monday.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat at the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is yet to record the statement of protesting women wrestlers even after three days since Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was booked over alleged sexual harassment of the players.

Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him, but no official notice has been served to him yet, officials said on Monday, adding that police are yet to record the statement of women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers, including a minor, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.

