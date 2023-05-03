Ad hoc teacher’s death exposes deeper malaise in Delhi University

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling it an assault on higher education, DU teachers believe that it is the displacement of serving ad hoc teachers and temporary teachers, many of whom have been unceremoniously shown the door. Students and teachers of Delhi University have been protesting against the issue of the massive ongoing displacements in the backdrop of ad-hoc teacher, Samarveer Singh. Calling it an assault on higher education, DU teachers believe that it is the displacement of serving ad hoc teachers and temporary teachers, many of whom have been unceremoniously shown the door despite long years of teaching, contribution to the institution and exemplary research work. "This is an attack on lives and livelihoods, evidenced by what has happened to Samarveer Singh. The change in the UGC Regulations giving 100% weightage to interviews, unlike in the past when teachers were given points for teaching experience and academic record, points to the intention to give Selection Committees full powers to orchestrate displacements," said Nandita Narain former DUTA and FEDCUTA President and President of DTF. Rusham, one of the students of Samarveer Singh at Hindu College, spoke about the grim and infuriating times that the students are experiencing. "I feel disappointed by the current apathy existent in different parts of the University community in the face of what had happened to Samarveer. We feel heartbroken, with no desire to give exams. His livelihood was snatched away in a 4-minute interview. And he was finally made to lose hope and give up on life. We hope that those responsible for Samarveer's death will be punished." Students have also been talking about the vulnerability of ad-hoc teachers who do not have any political affiliation and the deep attack on their sense of self when subjected to such treatment. 'Displacement rate above 80%, V-C must be concerned' Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of Democratic Teachers' Front and former member of the Academic Council at Delhi University, discussed the ongoing issue of displacements. What is the issue of displacements in Delhi University? There has been a large-scale displacement of ad-hoc teachers in colleges, such as Hansraj, Ramjas, and Laxmi Bai, with displacement rates exceeding 80%. Teachers who were appointed through regular selection committees and have been teaching for the longest period of time are being thrown out because the university is trying to bring in the concept of contractualisation. How do you view the death of Samarveer? The 33-year-old former ad-hoc teacher from DU died days after being displaced in the ongoing recruitment process. He belonged to the OBC community, and I believe his death was an institutional murder. Who is responsible for the current situation? I strongly believe that the vice-chancellor should take an interest in this major issue. Unfortunately, I don't even know to whom I should make an appeal. The university is adopting guest faculties, where they have stopped appointing ad-hoc teachers. The payments will be smaller, and the quality of teachers will go down, ultimately affecting the students of the university. Why are the long-serving teachers losing their jobs? It seems that people who are doing well are thrown out. The syllabus revision tells us what the government wants their children to become. I think we are heading towards a situation where we won't be able to recover for a very long time. What is the solution to this, and what can be done? Parents and students will have to take this battle into their own hands. They will have to start writing petitions and filling up social media platforms to build pressure on the government.