An artistic exploration of memories at this city-based exhibition in Delhi

By Bryan Anthony Thomas
Have you ever had a moment when a memory just pops into your mind? That’s the thing about memories—they appear unexpectedly, and when one reflects on them, these musings bring with it a wave of nostalgia. It is this that artist Smita Jain taps into in her upcoming solo exhibition Past & Beyond. Curated by Aakshat Sinha, this show—it will open at the Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre tomorrow, and will continue till May 7—is where Jain uses hue and texture to encapsulate vivid memories of yesteryear..

Through her works, Jain captures memories from the past and combines them with the endless possibilities of the future. Talking about the inspiration behind her exhibition, the artist, who hails from Patna, reveals, “Past & Beyond is based on my memories of growing up in a haveli [ancestral home], which holds a special place in my work. I paint architecture and monuments that inspire me based on the stories and memories that I grew up with. My paintings represent my journey and my perspective.”

Inspired by architecture
Jain often credits the city of Delhi—it is here that she pursued her diploma in textile design—for providing her with significant inspiration. “I visited many museums and painted live outdoor scenes in places such as Jantar Mantar, the National Rail Museum, and the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. I drew a lot of inspiration from these experiences and applied them to my paintings.” 

Those familiar with the artist’s works will recall that they are replete with texture and are inspired by fabric manipulation techniques. Jain says, “My paintings have a lot of textures, designs, and block printing, which can be attributed to my background in textile designing. I use many techniques that I learnt—while studying textile designing in Delhi Polytechnic College—to create unique textures and designs in my paintings.” Talking about the techniques used in this exhibition, she adds, “In my solo exhibition, I use spatulas, stencils, textured paper, bubble wrap, and carton boxes to create unique textures and designs. I have also used block printing and sponges.”

A nostalgic journey
The title of Jain’s exhibition, Past & Beyond emphasises the importance of nostalgia in her works. While most paintings are based on architecture or landscapes, they are not hyper-realistic. Instead, the focus is on creating an ambience, atmosphere, and environment of the existing location. Speaking about this aspect, city-based artist Aakshat Sinha, who has curated the exhibition, shares, “Viewers can make significant connections and realise where the location is, but Smita goes beyond that and creates a sense of mystery, such as a winding staircase or a light shining out of an open window falling on a water bay or an alleyway with a smoking chimney background.” 

Apart from the architecture, Jain’s works are also a reflection of her extensive travels. Her works feature an abundance of shadows, highlights, winding paths, flora, sky, and everything in between. Hoping that, through her exhibition, viewers will find a narrative that is personal to them, Jain concludes, “I believe that emotions are an essential aspect of homes, neighbourhoods, and cities. Everyone has a story or memory that they associate with these places, and I try to capture those emotions in my paintings. By doing so, I hope that viewers can relate to my work on a personal level.”

Check it out
WHAT:  ‘Past & Beyond’
WHEN:  From May 4 till May 7, 10:00 am till 8:00 pm
WHERE:  Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi

