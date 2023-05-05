MCD forms panel to promote Hindi in official work

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started the process of constituting a committee for promoting the use of Hindi in the civic administration, a senior official said on Thursday. The Special Hindi Committee will look into the use of Urdu and Punjabi languages along with Hindi in the MCD administration, the official added.

A proposal in this regard was passed during the Municipal House’s meeting recently. It is among the 13 special committees that were approved by the House on May 2. The Hindi committee will have 34 members with Deputy Mayor as chairman.

“The process has started to elect the members of the committee, which will take final decisions and suggestions for promoting the use of Hindi in MCD and watch its implementation,” the official said. Section 40 of the DMC Act 1957 empowers the Corporation to constitute special and Ad hoc Committees.

The other special committees include appointments, disciplinary, medical relief and public health Meanwhile, licensing, community services, welfare of SC and implementation of quota are among the ad hoc committees. The MCD may constitute as many special and Ad hoc committees as it thinks are fit for the exercise of any power or discharge of any function, said the officials.

