PM Modi using Delhi police to spy on Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Bhardwaj also pointed out that a drone was spotted flying over the CM’s residence despite it being a no-fly zone, and questioned why no arrests had been made in this matter.

Published: 05th May 2023

AAP senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj during a press conference on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Delhi police to spy on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Highlighting the matter, the party’s MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chada also wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Chief, Sanjay Arora.

The party alleged that police officials had been assigned a “special task” and questioned, “Are these officers deputed to keep an eye on the movements of Delhi CM?” AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that PM Modi wants to politically assassinate Kejriwal and crush the AAP.

Bhardwaj also pointed out that a drone was spotted flying over the CM’s residence despite it being a no-fly zone, and questioned why no arrests had been made in this matter. Highlighting the nature of the work of these officers,  Bhardwaj said that they often remained in civilian clothes and carried out their work because of the nature of their responsibilities.

Adding to these allegations, Bhardwaj said that these people were also following individuals and asking them questions about why they were there. In this matter, the party demanded a public explanation from the Centre and the Delhi police over the alleged deployment of police officers outside the CM’s residence.

In the letter to the Delhi Police commissioner, the party MPs wrote, “It is very unfortunate that over the last few years, there have been some lapses in his security, and therefore there have been some attacks on the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

The letter added, “It is the duty of the state police to keep its citizens safe. However, in Delhi, the police have not only failed to keep its residents safe, but it has also failed to keep the Chief Minister of Delhi safe.” Responding to these allegations, the BJP claimed it was an attempt to divert attention from the allegations raised by the BJP on the AAP. “It is their last-ditch attempt to divert attention from Arvind Kejriwal’s Raj Mahal bungalow scam, liquor scam, and spying scam inquiries,” said BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

He further added that AAP leaders should have realized that when the Delhi Police is providing security to CM Kejriwal, why would they need to deploy extra staff? “They can pretty well keep a watch on every movement of the CM through his security staff,” he said.

