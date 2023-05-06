Home Cities Delhi

On CCTV, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya stabbed multiple times in front of cops inside Tihar jail

In the first part of the latest video, a few people can be seen carrying Tajpuriya’s body on a bed sheet and keeping it on the floor as more than half a dozen policemen stoody by.

Published: 06th May 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

People could be seen stabbing Tajpuriya’s body, multiple times, in the presence of police personnel. (Photo | Twitter)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after a CCTV footage surfaced on social media, which showed the gruesome murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail, another chilling video is now doing rounds in which two people could be seen stabbing Tajpuriya’s body, multiple times, in the presence of police personnel.
The new video was also captured in a CCTV camera inside the high-security Tihar jail.

Tajpuriya, who was the prime accused in the brazen killing of rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at Rohini Court complex in September 2021, was stabbed to death by rival inmates on Tuesday morning.

In the first part of the latest video, a few people can be seen carrying Tajpuriya’s body on a bed sheet and keeping it on the floor as more than half a dozen policemen stood by. Suddenly the attackers came again from a separate entrance and two among them began stabbing Tajpuriya’s body, repeatedly, around his throat area. Even though heavily wounded, Tajpuriya was possibly alive at that time as his legs could be seen moving as the fellow inmates-cum-attackers kept stabbing him amidst the presence of several policemen.

The previous video, which completely captured the gruesome attack, showed the attackers descending from the first floor by clinging to bed sheets using them as a rope and then barging into Tajpuriya’s cell on the ground floor to attack him.

