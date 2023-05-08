 In a first, Chinar & Cherry Blossom trees to bloom on Yamuna coastline

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the national capital will soon witness the bloom of Chinar and Cherry Blossom – species mostly found in Jammu and Kashmir– as L-G VK Saxena planted 300 such saplings in floodplains of Yamuna on Sunday.150 saplings each of Cherry Blossom and Chinar were planted on three islands in the Yamuna between Qudsia Ghat and ITO Barrage. According to the officials, they will add a new dimension to Yamuna rejuvenation.

Over 1,400 saplings of other floral species including Kachnar, Weeping Willow, Semal, Bottle Brush, Bougainvillea and Kaner, were also planted.Officials said that Chinar and Cherry Blossom saplings have been planted at the highest points on each of the three islands with 3 meters of space between both.

Cherry Blossom has been adopted at several locations in India such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Shimla and Shillong among others. Meanwhile, Chinar trees are mostly found in Jammu and Kashmir.However, it is for the first time that an effort has been made to introduce Chinar and Cherry Blossom in Delhi, they added. These saplings were first kept under a controlled atmosphere in nurseries for a month to let them acclimatize to Delhi’s weather.

Meanwhile, the L-G has instructed the officials to deploy personnel of the Territorial Army to protect these islands from any encroachment, while the Forest Department will take care of the plants.Seeds of a variety of flowering shrubs like marigolds, cosmos and others were also sown along the river banks that will create a flower bed along the edges of the river.

Over the next 3 days, seeds will be sown along Yamuna bank using drones and in the 2-3 weeks, these flowing plants will grow. A large number of riverine grasses have also been planted to prevent the islands from erosion.

