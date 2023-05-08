Home Cities Delhi

Khaps issues ultimatum seeking action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat clarified that their protest has not been hijacked by any farmers’ organisation and they are just extending their support from outside.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at the protest site on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 31-member committee that has been advising the protesting wrestlers and Khap Panchayats who took part in the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar on Sunday issued a 15-day ultimatum seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They said they will take a “significant decision” in this regard if no action is taken.

“In the meeting between khaps, wrestlers and farmers unions, we have given time till May 21 to take action against Singh and if this does not happen, then we will meet again and the protest will be on a higher scale,” said Palam Khap’s chief in Delhi, Surendra Solanki.

India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against the WFI chief.

On Sunday, representatives of around 250 khaps from Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, along with hundreds of farmers, gathered at the protest site in support of the wrestlers.Balwant Phogat, President of Phogat Khap said that leaders from various khaps have gathered at the protest site to unequivocally support the wrestlers in their fight for justice.

Phogat said that it was decided that the wrestlers' committee will spearhead the ongoing agitation and all Khaps and farmer organisations will extend their full support.“Every day, we will send 11 people to the protest site. If the committee calls for an intense protest or dharna, we will stand by them in every situation,” Phogat said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other farmers’ union leaders who arrived at the protest site extended their support to the wrestlers. He said that if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation will stand behind them. The entire area was jam-packed with the presence of thousands of farmers and members of Khap Panchayats, reviving the memories of 13-month-long farmers’ protest.
Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat clarified that their protest has not been hijacked by any farmers’ organisation and they are just extending their support from outside.

Wait for probe report, WFI chief urges farmers

With the Samyukta Kisan Morcha extending support to the wrestlers’ protest against him, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has urged farmer leaders not to make the “mistake” and instead wait for the outcome of the probe into the allegations of sexual harassment made by the grapplers. Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, again claimed he was innocent and alleged that he was targeted as he had brought reforms in the selection process for wrestlers.

READ HERE | 'Wait for probe report...If guilty, you can beat me to death': WFI chief tells farmers, khap leaders

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling Federation of India Wrestlers Protest WFI Khap Panchayat Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp