Khaps issues ultimatum seeking action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 31-member committee that has been advising the protesting wrestlers and Khap Panchayats who took part in the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar on Sunday issued a 15-day ultimatum seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They said they will take a “significant decision” in this regard if no action is taken.

“In the meeting between khaps, wrestlers and farmers unions, we have given time till May 21 to take action against Singh and if this does not happen, then we will meet again and the protest will be on a higher scale,” said Palam Khap’s chief in Delhi, Surendra Solanki.

India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against the WFI chief.

On Sunday, representatives of around 250 khaps from Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, along with hundreds of farmers, gathered at the protest site in support of the wrestlers.Balwant Phogat, President of Phogat Khap said that leaders from various khaps have gathered at the protest site to unequivocally support the wrestlers in their fight for justice.

Phogat said that it was decided that the wrestlers' committee will spearhead the ongoing agitation and all Khaps and farmer organisations will extend their full support.“Every day, we will send 11 people to the protest site. If the committee calls for an intense protest or dharna, we will stand by them in every situation,” Phogat said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other farmers’ union leaders who arrived at the protest site extended their support to the wrestlers. He said that if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation will stand behind them. The entire area was jam-packed with the presence of thousands of farmers and members of Khap Panchayats, reviving the memories of 13-month-long farmers’ protest.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat clarified that their protest has not been hijacked by any farmers’ organisation and they are just extending their support from outside.

Wait for probe report, WFI chief urges farmers

With the Samyukta Kisan Morcha extending support to the wrestlers’ protest against him, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has urged farmer leaders not to make the “mistake” and instead wait for the outcome of the probe into the allegations of sexual harassment made by the grapplers. Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, again claimed he was innocent and alleged that he was targeted as he had brought reforms in the selection process for wrestlers.

READ HERE | 'Wait for probe report...If guilty, you can beat me to death': WFI chief tells farmers, khap leaders

NEW DELHI: The 31-member committee that has been advising the protesting wrestlers and Khap Panchayats who took part in the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar on Sunday issued a 15-day ultimatum seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They said they will take a “significant decision” in this regard if no action is taken. “In the meeting between khaps, wrestlers and farmers unions, we have given time till May 21 to take action against Singh and if this does not happen, then we will meet again and the protest will be on a higher scale,” said Palam Khap’s chief in Delhi, Surendra Solanki. India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against the WFI chief.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Sunday, representatives of around 250 khaps from Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, along with hundreds of farmers, gathered at the protest site in support of the wrestlers.Balwant Phogat, President of Phogat Khap said that leaders from various khaps have gathered at the protest site to unequivocally support the wrestlers in their fight for justice. Phogat said that it was decided that the wrestlers' committee will spearhead the ongoing agitation and all Khaps and farmer organisations will extend their full support.“Every day, we will send 11 people to the protest site. If the committee calls for an intense protest or dharna, we will stand by them in every situation,” Phogat said. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other farmers’ union leaders who arrived at the protest site extended their support to the wrestlers. He said that if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation will stand behind them. The entire area was jam-packed with the presence of thousands of farmers and members of Khap Panchayats, reviving the memories of 13-month-long farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat clarified that their protest has not been hijacked by any farmers’ organisation and they are just extending their support from outside. Wait for probe report, WFI chief urges farmers With the Samyukta Kisan Morcha extending support to the wrestlers’ protest against him, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has urged farmer leaders not to make the “mistake” and instead wait for the outcome of the probe into the allegations of sexual harassment made by the grapplers. Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, again claimed he was innocent and alleged that he was targeted as he had brought reforms in the selection process for wrestlers. READ HERE | 'Wait for probe report...If guilty, you can beat me to death': WFI chief tells farmers, khap leaders