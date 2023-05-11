Fun sans a script: Delhi's improvisational theatres

Improvisational theatre—or improv as it is known—is an engaging form of live theatre that sets in motion characters and unscripted plots, on the spot, often using audience suggestions. Unlike many forms of theatre, improv does not have too many rules. A room with bare walls can become an entire circus using words as simple as ‘yes and’. All you have to do is avoid reacting with emotion or judgement but accept and build upon whatever is being thrown at you.