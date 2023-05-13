AIIMS docs to learn global standards of patient safety

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the AIIMS doctors will get trained in practising international standards of patient safety and quality care at a renowned medical institute in Singapore to achieve the goal of “zero avoidable harm”. The training will be used to formulate safety protocols in the hospital, which after its successful implementation, will also be emulated in other public healthcare institutes, sources said.

Officials said that the initiative is being led by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has taken the Duke-NUS (Institute of Patient Safety & Quality - IPSQ) onboard for it. “Department of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery will be the first to take part in the initiative. The training will include a study tour, workshops and visits to Singapore hospitals and facilities,” a senior official said.

The move has come after a meeting with the officials from WHO-South East Asia which was held recently. “The initiative was proposed in the meeting. The WHO is willing to organize onsite visits of the experts and staff of the institute. The representatives also proposed a study tour and workshop in patient safety,” a senior official said.

However, the ultimate goal is to establish niche guidelines in ‘patient safety and quality care’ tailored according to different diseases, wards and ICUs, he added. Officials informed that two panels have been set up in this regard which will formulate guidelines based on international standards, monitor their implementation and audit if any avoidable harm in terms of death or damage has occurred during the treatment.

A Core Committee for Patient Safety and Quality is being constituted for the implementation of advanced patient safety and quality initiatives across various departments in the Institute, according to an office memorandum issued by the institute. Besides, a Patient Safety & Quality Secretariat is being constituted which will coordinate the implementation of advanced Patient Safety and Quality measures in various departments across the institute, it added.

Avoidable harm is an umbrella term used to describe harm patients get during hospitalization due to an unsafe environment to reduce hospital-acquired infection and illnesses, human error by healthcare providers and not providing care as per standard protocols among others.

Mission zero avoidable harm

AIIMS medicos, staff to get training in patient safety and quality care at Singapore hospitals

The learning will be used in formulating SOPs, and guidelines back in the institute

Committees will monitor the implementation of the guidelines and audit the cases

WHO will support training and stabling manuals regarding patient safety and care at par with international standards

