Delhi excise policy case: CBI arrests top TV channel executive

Joshi’s name surfaced during the disclosure made by Dinesh Arora who has turned approver.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI arrested a senior executive of a television news channel in connection with the Delhi Excise scam. The agency arrested Arvind Kumar Singh on May 12. He is a senior executive of the TV channel, India Ahead.

He was arrested for allegedly transferring Rs 17 crore to Chariot Media, a publicity firm, which managed the election campaign of the AAP during the Goa elections. Sources said further investigations are on.

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement, which is probing the Delhi Excise scam, had arrested Rajesh Joshi, the owner of Chariot Media, also the media manager of AAP, in February for allegedly laundering the kickback money received from the scam and later using it to fund the AAP’s elections campaign in Goa.

The ED had alleged that Joshi was involved in collecting Rs 30 crore from the so-called South Group – beneficiaries of the tweaked policy - and delivering it to co-accused Vijay Nair.

He also spent huge portions of the liquor kickback money for AAP’s campaigns during the 2022 Goa election. Joshi’s name surfaced during the disclosure made by Dinesh Arora who has turned approver.

