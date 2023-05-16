First DBSE results out, over 99 per cent pass Class X & XII

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first-ever results of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) examination for Classes 10 and 12 were declared on Monday by Education Minister Atishi.While announcing the results, she said, “Today is a historic day as the DBSE has declared its first results for Classes 10 and 12. This is a landmark day as DBSE has set a new milestone for the education system through its unique assessment process for government schools.”

In the first year, 1,574 students cleared Class 10 DBSE board exams, and 662 students cleared Class 12 exams. The pass percentage in Class 10th was 99.49% and for Class 12 was 99.25%.Atishi added, “Education has the greatest contribution to the development of any nation. Various innovative education reforms have played a very important role. It was ensured that all children have equal access to world-class education, irrespective of their background.”

She added that in 8 years, the Kejriwal government has prominently focused on education. Ever since the government came to power, it has ensured that the highest allocation is made to education in the financial budget.“Every year, 25% of Delhi’s budget is allocated to education. In eight years, due to this budget the quality of textbooks and uniforms has seen a huge change. In the last three years, many students have moved from private schools to government schools,” she said.

Atishi added that in the same year, the government signed a MoU with the International Baccalaureate (IB). Thereafter, the curriculum and assessment process at DBSE were designed at par with international schools in collaboration.

The DBSE was established in 2021. The same year, 20 schools of specialised excellence across four domains -- STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High End 21st Century Skills -- were established by the government to encourage specialised education secondary and senior secondary classes.

Students were enrolled in Class 9 across all domains and Class 11 in STEM domain in the DBSE-affiliated schools through an aptitude test.The DBSE Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA) was conducted in two terms. The second term-end assessments were held between March 10 and March 29 this year.

