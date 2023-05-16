Home Cities Delhi

Gusty winds with light rain expected in Delhi; AQI remains moderate

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites can anticipate some much-needed relief from the heat on Tuesday with the weatherman predicting gusty winds along with light rain or drizzle at isolated places. The national capital recorded a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 27 per cent and 50 per cent. The meteorological (MeT) department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards night.The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday along with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the afternoon or evening at one or two places along with gusty winds.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. For May 18, the weather office said that the city could see strong surface winds during the day while for May 19, there is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category at 162.  The AQI of neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (171) and Noida (186) was also recorded in the moderate category while the air quality of Faridabad (100) stood in the satisfactory zone and that of Gurugram (273) fell into the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

