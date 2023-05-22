‘Delhi CM seeking aid of those he once called corrupt’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday slammed AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging he was seeking support of the leaders he once branded corrupt, to cover up the “corruption of his own government”.

Six Delhi BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh and Hansraj Hans addressed a joint press conference here where they mounted a scathing attack on Kejriwal who met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav earlier on the day.

“There was a time when Arvind Kejriwal used to carry a list of the names of political leaders and considered them as symbols of corruption. But today he is ready to hug Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav,” Tiwari said.

Kejriwal’s priority is not to eliminate corruption, but to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi. “He is ready to stoop to any level to save his empire of corruption.”

Union Minister and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the administrative and legal status of Delhi makes Delhi a Union Territory, but CM Arvind Kejriwal is not ready to accept it due to his “dictatorial attitude”.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the present situation in Delhi is “hopeless”. “Shockingly, just to oppose the BJP, Kejriwal is ready to take support of even those whom he called once corrupt”.Pravesh Sahib Singh alleged the Kejriwal government was “threatening” officers because it fears being exposed by then.

Former Union minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan said it seems Kejriwal is the only chief minister who has been having problems with the Lt Governors of Delhi. “Earlier also there were Lt Governors and chief ministers with different ideologies but they worked together to carry forward works of development,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Delhi BJP women leaders and workers reached Kejriwal’s residence, carrying a “get well soon” message” and bouquets.

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday slammed AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging he was seeking support of the leaders he once branded corrupt, to cover up the “corruption of his own government”. Six Delhi BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh and Hansraj Hans addressed a joint press conference here where they mounted a scathing attack on Kejriwal who met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav earlier on the day. “There was a time when Arvind Kejriwal used to carry a list of the names of political leaders and considered them as symbols of corruption. But today he is ready to hug Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav,” Tiwari said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kejriwal’s priority is not to eliminate corruption, but to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi. “He is ready to stoop to any level to save his empire of corruption.” Union Minister and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the administrative and legal status of Delhi makes Delhi a Union Territory, but CM Arvind Kejriwal is not ready to accept it due to his “dictatorial attitude”. South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the present situation in Delhi is “hopeless”. “Shockingly, just to oppose the BJP, Kejriwal is ready to take support of even those whom he called once corrupt”.Pravesh Sahib Singh alleged the Kejriwal government was “threatening” officers because it fears being exposed by then. Former Union minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan said it seems Kejriwal is the only chief minister who has been having problems with the Lt Governors of Delhi. “Earlier also there were Lt Governors and chief ministers with different ideologies but they worked together to carry forward works of development,” he said. Meanwhile, some Delhi BJP women leaders and workers reached Kejriwal’s residence, carrying a “get well soon” message” and bouquets.