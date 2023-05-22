Lips don’t lie

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

Your lips do not contain protective melanin granules or oil glands unlike the skin—which is also why they need extra protection in the sun. Intense sunshine can cause the lips to dehydrate, crack, burn, and blister. You may even develop a nasty lip sore, which could take several days, at least, to clear up.

Many people might also be unaware that our lips are the only part of our entire body that do not have any pores. What does that imply? That this delicate area of the skin cannot absorb and take in any liquid—oil or water. This is also the reason why, when you have dry lips, applying just one layer of lip balm never really works. You need to reapply the balm to keep them moisturised.

You can protect your lips with a special lip screen—these come in handy swivel cases, and many have a built-in sunblock.If you are caught short without a lip screen, you can wear an ordinary glossy lipstick, which will seal in moisture and afford some protection.Remember that an intense loo wind in summer can either chap or burn your lips too, so protect them when you go out for a walk. A fine coating of sesame seed oil or even petroleum jelly can relieve the problem. Make a simple lip pack at home by mixing malai, honey, and besan into a thick paste and then coat the lips. Leave on for 15 minutes and wash off to achieve smooth, soft lips.

Dark lips are common—it could be genetic but one’s lifestyle also influences the colour of your lips. Excess smoking, inadequate water intake, lack of skin-care, prolonged illness could be some of the reasons associated with dark lips. Three things that matter in this situation are: Lip scrub, lip pack, lip balm.

Lip scrub

Mix 1tsp of coffee powder, 1tsp of castor sugar, the juice of half a lemon, 1tsp of almond oil, and a little milk. Scrub this mixture gently on the lips. Wash off to notice a difference in the colour and feel of your lips. This simple scrub not only softens and lightens the lips but also exfoliates dead skin. It also keeps your lips softer with regular use.

Lip pack

Many fruits can be combined to make a lip pack. The following lip mask is gentle and effective, and can help your lips remain supple. Add 1tsp almond paste, 1tsp of papaya, 1tsp of egg white, half a tsp of cornflour in a bowl, and mix. Apply this to the skin until completely dry. To use about two to three times a week, make the pack and store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

Lip balm

This is one of my favourites and, with just a few simple ingredients, you can make your own lip balm at home without any chemical ingredients. Mix 1tsp of shea butter, 1/2tsp of clarified butter, 5drops of rose water, 1tsp of honey, 1tsp of cocoa butter, and 2 drops of rose essential oil. In a double boiler, heat the shea butter and cocoa butter together,stirring constantly. When mixed well together, add the clarified butter and honey.Stir well and let this cool. Now, mix the rose water and add it to an airtight container. Use this on your lips many times a day and see how soft your lips look and feel.Lip care is vital no matter the season. Start taking care of your lips—a part that is often overlooked and neglected—before it is too late.

Suparna Trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

