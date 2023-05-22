Home Cities Delhi

‘Mental health first, always!’

We catch up with actor Pratham Sharma—one of the hottest contestants on Netflix’s IRL: In Real Love who has now bagged a film—who talks about all things fitness

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Actor, model, and theatre artiste Pratham Sharma is the hottest new talent on the block thanks to his popularity as one of the contestants on India’s first-ever desi love reality show, IRL: In Real Love, on Netflix. We catch up with the fitness enthusiast to find out what it takes to look so good both on and off screen.
 
Being an actor, do you follow a skin- or hair-care regimen?
I like to keep it simple: Comb my hair and use a moisturiser on my face after washing it with water or a face wash. I have also started applying SPF to avoid unnecessary tan.

Pratham Sharma

Tell us about your fitness regimen.  
I workout five to six times a week, my workouts mostly consist of strength training, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training ) and boxing. With strength training, I follow a push-pull-legs regimen, I do a mix and match of strength vs HIIT for 15-20 minutes every session. I add boxing as a tool to burn extra calories and build stamina and endurance. Other than working out, I also follow a semi-strict diet. I eat one to two cheat meals in a week and even though I am a vegetarian, I have curated a lot of healthy vegetarian options. Fitness is the way of life for me and I take it very seriously while also having fun and being responsible and respectful towards my body. I don’t drink or smoke either.
 
What do you do to ensure your mental health is on par with your fitness?  
I practice meditation and Yoga every day. I also do sudarshan kriya, which I learned from the Art of Living. I practise that everyday for 20-25 minutes and it keeps me sane and happy. I recommend focussing more on mental health than physical health because if you are mentally not in a good place, I believe it’s hard to be physically fit. They feed each other. Mental health first, always!
 
What can we see you in, next?
You’ll see me in a movie with Soham Rockstar Productions and I will start shooting for that soon.

