Police campaign to create awareness on child safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a step forward towards child safety, the Delhi Police on Sunday started a month-long campaign to create awareness and educate parents on how to address and tackle issues of sexual abuse, cyber bullying and child trafficking.

Under the campaign, the police via its official online platforms — Twitter and Instagram — will educate the guardians, caretakers and parents about various aspects of child safety and how they can prevent their child from being victims to such crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, “Right from bullying to inappropriate touch, people generally do not address such things. So, we want a healthy debate to happen in the society and people to start talking about these issues. After a lot of brainstorming, we have decided on the campaign to educate the masses on how to address child safety.”

According to officials, boards explaining cyber bullying, child trafficking, sexual abuse and harassment will be put up outside schools and metro stations. The issues pertaining to child safety will also be addressed through FM channels.

