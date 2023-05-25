Three arrested in Delhi for duping man of Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A gang of fraudsters who lured and cheated people by selling bundles of fake dollars at nominal prices was busted by the Delhi Police and three people were arrested in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The three accused, identified as Zakir Sheikh and Shamal, both residents of Jahangirpuri, Delhi and Arun Kumar a resident of Shahdara, used to cheat gullible people by giving them bundles of fake dollars by inducing them of huge profits.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said an incident of cheating was reported at Dabri police station last month in which the complainant stated that he was contacted by one Raju, who lured him to buy dollars amounting to Rs. 20 lakh in just Rs 4 lakh. The complainant fell into their trap and handed over 4 lakh rupees to Raju who handed over a fake bundle of dollars and fled from the spot.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered a case of cheating (IPC 420) and began probing the matter. A police team was constituted which first visited the spot of the incident and checked the CCTV footage. As per analysis of the CCTV footage it was found that a team of 5-6 persons were found roaming suspiciously near the place of incident.

“The trails of accused persons were followed through visiting the connecting CCTV cameras and route followed by the accused persons. The team followed the route of the suspects who were on two motorcycles. On the basis of technical and manual surveillance, it was revealed that the mobile phone of the accused was consistently present in the area of Jahangirpuri, Delhi,” the DCP said.

Acting on a tip-off, two suspected persons — Zakir Sheikh and Shamal -- were apprehended by the police. During frisking, one fake bundle of dollars was recovered from their possession. Further, at their instance, another accused namely Arun Kumar was also arrested from his home and one fake bundle of dollars was also recovered from his possession along with the vehicle being used in the commission of the crime.

On detailed interrogation, all the accused persons revealed that they along with one Rana, Ibrahim, and Kaish used to cheat the people by giving them fake bundles of dollars by inducing them of huge profits. The victims used to fall into their traps and handed over a hefty amount to them.

