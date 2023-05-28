Delhi Court directs sexagenarian man to pay over Rs 3 crore as permanent alimony to divorced wife

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Family Court has directed a sexagenarian man to pay a permanent alimony of over Rs 3.34 crores to his ex-wife, a 64-year-old woman, under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

Adv. Varun Tyagi, appearing for the woman, argued that his client's ex-husband has assets worth thousands of crores and along with a permanent alimony of Rs 500 crores, she was also entitled to monthly maintenance and suitable arrangements for her residential needs and purposes.

Directing the respondent ex-husband to pay INR 3,34,80,000 to the applicant woman within two months, Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg observed that the said amount shall also take care of the requirement of residence of the Applicant woman.

It was argued by Tyagi that though the respondent/ex-husband is a man maintaining a high status of living and having huge income and assets but has vaguely denied the same and has asserted that he is only earning Rs 50000 per month through his NGO, which pleas of the ex-husband did not find favour with the Court and categorically observed that the respondent had concealed his actual income and the assets.

Her plea pointed out that he is highly qualified and has several properties and bank accounts and has around 600 people working under him.

As per the woman, the marriage between the parties was solemnised according to the Hindu rites and ceremonies in Delhi on June 10, 1987. From their wedlock, one female child was born on July 24, 1989, who is married and settled now.

On November 3, 1998, the husband sought dissolution of their marriage on grounds of desertion alleging that she had deserted him on November 11, 1994, without any reasonable excuse. On July 30, 2013, the divorce was allowed by the court. Later, in her appeal, the high court had allowed her to move for permanent alimony.

The judge, in the 32-page order, also observed that "Though the respondent has stated that he married in November 2018, no document in support thereof has been produced on record by him."

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Family Court has directed a sexagenarian man to pay a permanent alimony of over Rs 3.34 crores to his ex-wife, a 64-year-old woman, under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. Adv. Varun Tyagi, appearing for the woman, argued that his client's ex-husband has assets worth thousands of crores and along with a permanent alimony of Rs 500 crores, she was also entitled to monthly maintenance and suitable arrangements for her residential needs and purposes. Directing the respondent ex-husband to pay INR 3,34,80,000 to the applicant woman within two months, Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg observed that the said amount shall also take care of the requirement of residence of the Applicant woman.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was argued by Tyagi that though the respondent/ex-husband is a man maintaining a high status of living and having huge income and assets but has vaguely denied the same and has asserted that he is only earning Rs 50000 per month through his NGO, which pleas of the ex-husband did not find favour with the Court and categorically observed that the respondent had concealed his actual income and the assets. Her plea pointed out that he is highly qualified and has several properties and bank accounts and has around 600 people working under him. As per the woman, the marriage between the parties was solemnised according to the Hindu rites and ceremonies in Delhi on June 10, 1987. From their wedlock, one female child was born on July 24, 1989, who is married and settled now. On November 3, 1998, the husband sought dissolution of their marriage on grounds of desertion alleging that she had deserted him on November 11, 1994, without any reasonable excuse. On July 30, 2013, the divorce was allowed by the court. Later, in her appeal, the high court had allowed her to move for permanent alimony. The judge, in the 32-page order, also observed that "Though the respondent has stated that he married in November 2018, no document in support thereof has been produced on record by him."