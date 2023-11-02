Home Cities Delhi

ED raids Delhi cabinet minister Raaj Kumar Anand ahead of CM Kejriwal's summons

Anand is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand during a raid by ED officials, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, they said.

The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.

Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

The raids come just as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the alleged excise policy scam on Thursday — six months after he was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI in connection to the alleged scam.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case in February this year. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. His bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

After his questioning by the CBI in April in the alleged liquor scam, during which he was asked about 56 questions, Kejriwal had termed the entire case "fabricated" and an attempt to finish the AAP.

This is a developing story

TAGS
AAP Enforcement Directorate Raaj Kumar Anand Money Laundering Arvind Kejriwal

