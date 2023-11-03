No relief from pollution for two weeks in Delhi: Experts

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a smoky haze since early morning on Thursday, indicating poor air quality. As per weather experts, Delhi was on the brink of a public health emergency with an air quality index (AQI) of 364 on Wednesday being the worst this season.

The air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at the maximum level of 999 on Thursday, according to weather agency aqicn.org. An overall AQI of 351 (very poor) was recorded at 8 am. At 8:05 am, the air quality was severe at places such as Anand

Vihar (413) which increased later, Bawana (401), Mundka (420), and Punjabi Bagh (416). An official from the IMD reported that visibility was reduced to just 500 metres at the Safdarjung Observatory around 7 am, gradually improving to 800 metres as temperatures increased during the day.

AQI of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida and Gurugram was no better. While Noida’s AQI stood at 388 and the PM 10 concentration was at 377, both under the ‘very poor’ category, Gurugram’s AQI was reported at 350 under the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 concentration was at 233 under the ‘poor’ category.

Govt, private primary schools shut

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days given rising pollution levels, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday night. In a post on ‘X’, he said, “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days.”

MCD said physical classes in its schools will remain closed for the next two days. “In pursuance to the order of CAQM in NCR and adjoining areas, it is decided that classes will be held through online mode in all MCD and MCD-aided schools on November 3 and 4. However, schools will remain open for teachers and staff,” MCD stated.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called an emergency meeting on Friday to review the situation.

While scientists warned of a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks, doctors expressed concerns about a potential rise in respiratory problems.

Metro to run 20 extra train trips from tomorrow

Delhi Metro will run 20 extra train trips across its network starting November 3 given the measures taken by pollution control authorities on Thursday to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities, officials said. Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage comes into force.

