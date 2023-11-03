Rajasthan-based man lands in Delhi police net for sextortion racket

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly targeted elderly people, extorting money from them by making obscene videos, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Rizwan, is a resident of Deeg, Rajasthan.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said a complaint was registered at the Cyber police station where the complainant alleged that he had received an unknown video call on WhatsApp in which a girl was sitting undressed, who then took a screenshot with the face of the complainant.

“After some time, he received calls from two other numbers who claimed to be speaking from the cybercrime unit and threatened that the alleged screenshot would go viral and he would be arrested if the victim did not pay a huge sum of money to them,” Meena said. Further, the alleged person sent him a “hanging image” of the girl by saying that she was dead and they had a police warrant against him which they shared through WhatsApp.

The complainant was frightened and transferred approximately Rs 12.8 lakh to the accused. Later, he approached the police who registered an FIR under relevant sections and began probing the matter. Initially, an accused named Barkat Khan was arrested who revealed the involvement of accused Rizwan who was traced and arrested from Rajasthan.

