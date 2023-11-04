Delhi government panel gives clean chit to IAS officer

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high-level committee of the Delhi government, probing various allegations against Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, has given him a clean chit. The committee comprising Principal Secretary (Home) Ashiwini Kumar, Principal Secretary (Services) AK Singh and Secretary (Vigilance) Sudhir Kumar in its report said that the allegations leveled in the complaints are baseless, fabricated and contrived and are like throwing dirt against the officer who is working in the services/vigilance Department and is duty bound to process the case against delinquent officers.

“These complaints have been deliberately engineered to create a hurdle in taking disciplinary /criminal action. The complaints need to be filed,” the committee said. A report dated October 26 said that IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, (under suspension) and his wife Shilpi Rai, DANICS officer AV Premnath (under suspension), Nakul Kashyap and other private persons had filed cases against Rajasekhar charging him with blatant insubordination, undisciplined behaviour, biased inquiry, falsification of material facts, not presenting himself before the committee of SC/ST Welfare of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, attempt to outrage modesty, influencing and pressurizing inspection team to give a wrong report, unauthorised breaking, trespassing in a complainant house and misconduct.

The committee examined the complaints filed by Abhinav Samaj chairman GK Gupta and Nakul Kashyap who later stated that he had filed a complaint at the behest of the DANICS officer AV Premnath, Delhi Bheem Army Bharat Ekta Mission’s president Himashu Balmiki, Deepak and AV Premnath who has alleged criminal threats and intimidation from Rajasekhar but he has not provided any evidence. The committee noted that the complaint by the former DJB chief Udit Prakash Rai and his wife Shilpi Rai would counterblast to serious charges he is facing and for which he has been suspended.

“The complaints have been made by him and his wife after the Directorate of Vigilance started initiating action against him in the matter relating to DJB regarding the demolition of an old heritage monument located at Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi and illegal construction of a bungalow there.

Rai is also facing charges of false signature of his reporting/ reviewing authorities in his APARs and deliberately avoided writing APARs online through the SPARROW portal. The officer has tried to deflect attention from the ongoing vigilance enquiry against him by preferring to file false complaints,” the committee said.

