HC stays trial court summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita till February 1

Jaison Wilson

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal by a trial court in relation to a case alleging the latter holds two voter IDs.

Issuing notice on the plea by Sunita, Justice Amit Bansal stayed the trial court order till February 1 next year, when the matter will be further heard.

“Issue notice.. In the meanwhile, there shall be a stay on the impugned order, till the next date of hearing," the high court ordered.

Earlier in September, Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur summoned Sunita Kejriwal as an accused on November 18 on an application moved by BJP leader Harish Khurana.

The BJP leader alleged in his complaint that the chief minister's wife has violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

"After considering the testimony of complainant and other witnesses, this Court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against accused person namely Sunita Kejriwal, W/o Arvind Kejriwal, for the alleged commission of the offences punishable under section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Hence, the accused be summoned accordingly," the judge said in an order passed on August 29.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of imprisonment for two years.

Khurana claimed Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad assembly constituency (parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad), UP, and also Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 (no person to be registered in more than one constituency) of the RP Act.

He claimed she was liable to be punished for the offences under Section 31 of the Act which deals with making false declarations.

