Delhi traffic police intensify drive to fine vehicles violating pollution norms

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police is implementing strict measures to curb air pollution in the national capital by penalising vehicles that actively contribute to pollution or do not meet the required standards of plying on the roads in the wake of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV.

“The prosecution action reflected challans of 814 BS III Petrol vehicles and 3656 BS IV Diesel vehicles during the last 4 days i.e. from November 3-6,” a senior traffic police official said. In addition to the above figures, 4,785 challans were issued for vehicles found without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, 4,482 challans and 4,207 notices for improper parking.

A total of 495 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow while 3,038 challans were issued for no entry violations and 12 challans were issued for carrying uncovered construction and demolition waste. The officer said they are collaborating with agencies to manage traffic effectively, promote public transportation, and encourage cleaner fuel use.

“Non-destined goods vehicles are being turned away at major border entry points, and there’s been a regular revision of traffic signal timings to synchronize with the actual flow of traffic. We are constantly urging citizens to follow traffic rules, use public transport, and reduce vehicular emissions to help improve air quality,” the officer said.

In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas on November 5 decided that all actions as envisaged under stage IV of the GRAP to address ‘Severe’ air quality (AQI ranging >450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the national capital region, with immediate effect.

The actions include stopping the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG / electric trucks). Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-VI diesel, are barred from entering the capital city, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. There is also a ban on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in the city.

