Odd-even to be reviewed after Supreme Court directives

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing the implementation of the Odd-Even formula for vehicles in the city, starting from November 13, Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, stated on Tuesday that the city government would consider the Supreme Court’s directives on pollution when finalising the scheme.

During a hearing on air pollution in the national capital, the apex court highlighted critical issues such as crop residue burning, vehicular pollution and open waste burning. “We have also taken note of the Supreme Court’s observations, and have decided to study the court’s directives and proceed in accordance with its recommendations regarding the odd-even plan,” he said.

Gopal Rai also convened a meeting with officials from the transport and environment departments, as well as traffic department personnel, to discuss preparations related to the Odd-Even formula. He emphasised that addressing the air pollution crisis requires the collective efforts and cooperation of all concerned states. The Delhi government, following a high-level meeting on pollution control that involved the Chief Minister, announced the implementation of the Odd-Even formula on Monday.

This decision came in response to the capital’s air quality falling into the ‘severe plus’ category, as indicated by the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan announced on Sunday. Rai on Monday stated that the Odd-Even scheme would be enforced from 13th to 20th November, with vehicles ending in odd numbers permitted to operate on odd days, and those ending in even numbers allowed on even days.

He mentioned that schools in Delhi up to the 5th grade had already been ordered to remain closed until 10th November, and now, classes for the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th grades would also remain closed until that date. However, board exams for the 10th and 12th grades would continue. Rai emphasised, “Considering the expected increase in pollution in Delhi after Diwali, we are implementing the Odd-Even formula from 13th to 20th November. This measure will be in effect for a week from the day after Diwali.”

Schools shut in Noida

Physical classes up to class 9 will remain suspended in schools across Noida and Greater Noida till November 10 due to the poor air quality, district admin said on Tuesday. “All schools of the district Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the GRAP stage- IV order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to class 9.”

Parents not satisfied

With schools being shut due to pollution yet again, several parents have said that virtual learning is not as effective as physical classes and urged the government to find a permanent solution. “We have been neglected. The issue of pollution has persisted for many years now and nothing has been done to resolve it,” a parent complained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing the implementation of the Odd-Even formula for vehicles in the city, starting from November 13, Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, stated on Tuesday that the city government would consider the Supreme Court’s directives on pollution when finalising the scheme. During a hearing on air pollution in the national capital, the apex court highlighted critical issues such as crop residue burning, vehicular pollution and open waste burning. “We have also taken note of the Supreme Court’s observations, and have decided to study the court’s directives and proceed in accordance with its recommendations regarding the odd-even plan,” he said. Gopal Rai also convened a meeting with officials from the transport and environment departments, as well as traffic department personnel, to discuss preparations related to the Odd-Even formula. He emphasised that addressing the air pollution crisis requires the collective efforts and cooperation of all concerned states. The Delhi government, following a high-level meeting on pollution control that involved the Chief Minister, announced the implementation of the Odd-Even formula on Monday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This decision came in response to the capital’s air quality falling into the ‘severe plus’ category, as indicated by the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan announced on Sunday. Rai on Monday stated that the Odd-Even scheme would be enforced from 13th to 20th November, with vehicles ending in odd numbers permitted to operate on odd days, and those ending in even numbers allowed on even days. He mentioned that schools in Delhi up to the 5th grade had already been ordered to remain closed until 10th November, and now, classes for the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th grades would also remain closed until that date. However, board exams for the 10th and 12th grades would continue. Rai emphasised, “Considering the expected increase in pollution in Delhi after Diwali, we are implementing the Odd-Even formula from 13th to 20th November. This measure will be in effect for a week from the day after Diwali.” Schools shut in Noida Physical classes up to class 9 will remain suspended in schools across Noida and Greater Noida till November 10 due to the poor air quality, district admin said on Tuesday. “All schools of the district Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the GRAP stage- IV order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to class 9.” Parents not satisfied With schools being shut due to pollution yet again, several parents have said that virtual learning is not as effective as physical classes and urged the government to find a permanent solution. “We have been neglected. The issue of pollution has persisted for many years now and nothing has been done to resolve it,” a parent complained. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp