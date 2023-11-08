Supreme Court calls for immediate halt of stubble-burning, pulls up states

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for immediate action against stubble-burning by farmers in Delhi’s neighbouring states, observing it as one of the “substantial contributors” causing severe air pollution in the national capital during the winter season.

A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said crop burning must be stopped while asking the governments of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement the court directions.

“We want it to be stopped… We don’t know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” the bench said. The top court also observed that stubble burning may not be the sole cause of air pollution but it is still a major factor causing deterioration of air quality.

The Delhi government was asked to ensure that municipal solid waste is not burnt in the city and that the two smog towers, which are not functioning currently, are repaired. It also asked the AAP-led government to ensure that only Delhi-registered taxis ply. The bench asked the states concerned to convene a meeting to ensure that stubble-burning is stopped forthwith.

The states were also directed to make chief secretaries and DGPs of the states concerned proceed with the necessary steps in the matter. In the previous hearing, emphasising the steps taken to reduce pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) submitted that there is a reduction of 40% in air pollution compared to the past two or three years, saying crop burning is a major contributing factor behind the pollution.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae, who is assisting the court in the matter had also informed the bench about the problem of air pollution as Diwali is approaching, and also about crop residue burning. The bench made the local station house officer (SHO) concerned, under the overall supervision of the chief secretary, responsible for stopping crop residue burning.

The counsel appearing for Punjab said the farmers were burning stubble due to economic reasons. The bench observed it was submitted before it that if subsidies were given to farmers for alternative solutions, they may be persuaded to stop crop residue burning.

