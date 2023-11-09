Delhi chokes as farm fires hit season’s highest

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ambient air quality in the city dropped to severe category again as the pollution emanating from the farm fires hits the season’s highest contributing over one-third to the incumbent PM 2.5 pollutants clouded over the national capital.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS), the forecasting body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, stubble burning in neighbouring states, especially Punjab and Haryana, accounted for 38.3 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi on Wednesday.

Stubble burning.

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), stood at 426, worsening from 395 on Tuesday, as per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Neighbouring Ghaziabad and Gurugram stood at 384 and 385, respectively on the AQI meter while Noida (405), Greater Noida (478), and Faridabad (425) also reported hazardous air quality.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the region is likely to experience ‘severe’ air quality for another five to six days.

According to a DPCC analysis, the capital experiences peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubbleburning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the last two weeks due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana. Doctors say that breathing in the polluted air of Delhi is equivalent to the harmful effects of smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day.

They also said that the prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution has led to exacerbation in respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and also risen the patients of cardiovascular disease visiting the hospitals.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the last two weeks due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana. The capital city’s air quality ranks among the worst in the world’s capital cities.

AQI on Wednesday

GHAZIABAD 384

GURUGRAM 385

NOIDA 405

GR NOIDA 478

FARIDABAD 425

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The ambient air quality in the city dropped to severe category again as the pollution emanating from the farm fires hits the season’s highest contributing over one-third to the incumbent PM 2.5 pollutants clouded over the national capital. According to the Decision Support System (DSS), the forecasting body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, stubble burning in neighbouring states, especially Punjab and Haryana, accounted for 38.3 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi on Wednesday. Stubble burning.The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), stood at 426, worsening from 395 on Tuesday, as per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Neighbouring Ghaziabad and Gurugram stood at 384 and 385, respectively on the AQI meter while Noida (405), Greater Noida (478), and Faridabad (425) also reported hazardous air quality. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the region is likely to experience ‘severe’ air quality for another five to six days. According to a DPCC analysis, the capital experiences peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubbleburning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases. Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the last two weeks due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana. Doctors say that breathing in the polluted air of Delhi is equivalent to the harmful effects of smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day. They also said that the prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution has led to exacerbation in respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and also risen the patients of cardiovascular disease visiting the hospitals. Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the last two weeks due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana. The capital city’s air quality ranks among the worst in the world’s capital cities. AQI on Wednesday GHAZIABAD 384 GURUGRAM 385 NOIDA 405 GR NOIDA 478 FARIDABAD 425 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp