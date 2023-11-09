Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Kanpur roped in for artificial rain to keep air pollution in check 

Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with IIT-Kanpur scientists on Wednesday and requested them to submit a detailed plan, which is expected to be presented on Thursday.

Published: 09th November 2023

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is considering conducting its first-ever cloud seeding operation, resulting in artificial rain, in an attempt to check air pollution.

The proposal envisions artificial rain around November 20-21, with the government seeking the Supreme Court’s approval and the Centre’s assistance. If the Supreme Court issues an order, IIT-Kanpur is set to carry out the initial pilot project during the mentioned dates.

Rai said stagnant weather conditions, decreasing temperatures, and slow wind speed have contributed to pollution stability in the city.

IIT-Kanpur scientists previously presented cloud seeding and artificial rain as pollution reduction steps. IIT-Kanpur emphasised the need for at least 40% cloud cover for cloud seeding, with potential favorable conditions on November 20-21.

