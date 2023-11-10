Foul air: Delhi ministers to work on the ground following 'inaction,' 'negligence' on the part of bureaucrats

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following reports of “inaction” and “negligence” on the part of bureaucrats in curbing the severity of air pollution in the city, the Delhi government has decided that all its ministers will work on the ground.

The ministers were supposed to start their work from 11 pm on Thursday. “They will inspect the implementation of laws to combat pollution,” said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The government has also decided area-wise work for the ministers.

Several AAP leaders have repeatedly been accusing bureaucrats of lack of action while dealing with air pollution. Rai expressed his deep concern over Centre’s air pollution control plan Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) not getting the required attention from some bureaucrats.

The minister said he has seen reports which mentioned a lack of strict adherence to GRAP-4 rules. Construction activities were continuing unabated. “We had a meeting with all ministers and discussed how departments could be actively involved as the level of activity required from officers to deal with pollution is not encouraging,” said Rai.

While Rai will oversee the North and Northeast districts, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will handle South-West and West districts. Revenue Minister Atishi will be responsible for East and Southeast districts, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will oversee South and New Delhi districts, and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain will manage Central and Shahdara districts, and Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand will take charge of the North-West district.

A couple of days ago, CM Arvind Kejriwal recommended to the L-G the immediate suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee chairman Ashwani Kumar for “arbitrarily halting” the operation of smog tower at Connaught Place.

