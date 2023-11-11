Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even plan deferred as rain clears the air in Delhi

Currently, Delhi is under a Graded Response Action Plan, enforcing a ban on the entry of trucks and diesel buses except for essential goods and services.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With rain reducing air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday said the odd-even car rationing would not be implemented. The government had earlier decided to enforce the scheme for a week, from November 13-20. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the change in weather after the rain has considerably improved the air quality. The government will assess the pollution levels and decide after Diwali, he said.

“For the last 8-10 days, due to stagnant wind speed and a decreasing temperature, pollution levels reached a severe-plus category. But, the weather has changed since last night… It’s been raining, which resulted in a higher wind speed and continuous improvement in the pollution levels,” Rai said. He said during a hearing on the pollution issue in the Supreme Court on Thursday, the government presented its arguments on several issues. After reviewing the SC decision, the government will take further steps.

Currently, Delhi is under a Graded Response Action Plan, enforcing a ban on the entry of trucks and diesel buses except for essential goods and services. “Despite a ban, complaints about diesel trucks and buses entering Delhi from neighboring states have reached us. There are many small entry points from UP and Haryana where the monitoring was not as effective. Instructions were issued to the transport commissioner and police to ensure checking of vehicles,” he said.

‘To take a call after Diwali’
Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the govt will assess the pollution levels and make decisions accordingly after Diwali

No check on diesel vehicles
Despite a ban, diesel trucks and buses enter Delhi from neighbouring states. Cops have been told to ensure thorough checking

