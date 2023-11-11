The Diwali Playlist

Triya Gulati By

Express News Service

Be it preparing elaborate spreads or hosting parties for friends and family, Diwali is all about fun, laughter and good food. The festival of lights is synonymous with well-lit houses, markets flooded with kaju, kishmish and other traditional sweets, and fire crackers as well. Music and dance are integral elements of almost every celebration in India-- and Diwali is no different. A Diwali party without a playlist is quite difficult to imagine. A mix of peppy numbers and classic tunes not only uplifts the festive cheer but also caters to a wider audience. TMS has prepared a Diwali playlist, ranging from Bollywood hits to offbeat gems, so that you don’t have to:

Diwali

While not a traditional Diwali song, this soulful melody with romantic undertones from Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa’s upcoming film Apurva will light up the festive atmosphere. ‘Diwali’ is composed and crooned by Vishal Mishra.

Diwali Ki Badhai

Released last year, ‘Diwali Ki Badhai’ is sung by the famous folk singer from Rajasthan, Swaroop Khan. The music video is directed by Ankit Ojha and produced by Deepak Mukut. It showcases the vibrancy, the festive cheer and above all, the grandeur of the festival.

Aali Diwali

Be it getting engrossed in the preparations, getting dressed up in the festive best or sharing Diwali wishes with people around, this Marathi track, ‘Aali Diwali’, showcases the various aspects and emotions of the festival. It is crooned by Yukta and Satyam Patil.

Aaj Ki Party

From Salman Khan’s superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘Aaj Ki Party’ is an energetic track to get the guests grooving. The party anthem is sung by Mika Singh.

Shubhaarambh

Though Amit Trivedi’s ‘Shubhaarambh’ is not explicitly a Diwali song, its positive and cheery vibe makes it a perfect addition to your festive playlist. ‘Shubhaarambh’, from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kai Po Che!, sings the beauty and excitement of new beginnings.

Happy Diwali

A track from the 2005 film, Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak, ‘Happy Diwali’ has a child-like innocence in its composition, and is an ideal pick for celebrating the festival as well as for extending good wishes to near and dear ones. The music, which infuses a modern twist to traditional beats, was directed by Bollywood duo, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali

This song from Govinda and Juhi Chawla’s Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa will get your dancing shoes on. The song is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Ketki Dave. The quirky steps of the actors and the hilarious lyrics are certainly a highlight.

Deep Diwali Ke Jhute

Another classic song for the playlist. This time, from the Dharmendra-starrer Jugnu, released in 1973. It featured the veteran star celebrating the festival and bursting crackers with a group of children. The song was sung by Bollywood great Kishore Kumar.

Ali Mazya Ghari Diwali

Give a Marathi spin to the festivity with Anuradha Paudwal’s melodious rendition, ‘Ali Mazya Ghari Diwali’. The classic number will take you back in time to subtle and minimalistic celebrations.

Deepawali Manaai Suhaani

Many of us have grown up listening to this Diwali song, ‘Deepawali Manaai Suhaani’, from the 1977-film, Shirdiwale Sai Baba. The track, sung by Asha Bhosle, captures the devotional aspect of the festival. Shirdiwale Sai Baba featured Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Manoj Kumar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Be it preparing elaborate spreads or hosting parties for friends and family, Diwali is all about fun, laughter and good food. The festival of lights is synonymous with well-lit houses, markets flooded with kaju, kishmish and other traditional sweets, and fire crackers as well. Music and dance are integral elements of almost every celebration in India-- and Diwali is no different. A Diwali party without a playlist is quite difficult to imagine. A mix of peppy numbers and classic tunes not only uplifts the festive cheer but also caters to a wider audience. TMS has prepared a Diwali playlist, ranging from Bollywood hits to offbeat gems, so that you don’t have to: Diwali While not a traditional Diwali song, this soulful melody with romantic undertones from Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa’s upcoming film Apurva will light up the festive atmosphere. ‘Diwali’ is composed and crooned by Vishal Mishra. Diwali Ki Badhai Released last year, ‘Diwali Ki Badhai’ is sung by the famous folk singer from Rajasthan, Swaroop Khan. The music video is directed by Ankit Ojha and produced by Deepak Mukut. It showcases the vibrancy, the festive cheer and above all, the grandeur of the festival.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aali Diwali Be it getting engrossed in the preparations, getting dressed up in the festive best or sharing Diwali wishes with people around, this Marathi track, ‘Aali Diwali’, showcases the various aspects and emotions of the festival. It is crooned by Yukta and Satyam Patil. Aaj Ki Party From Salman Khan’s superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘Aaj Ki Party’ is an energetic track to get the guests grooving. The party anthem is sung by Mika Singh. Shubhaarambh Though Amit Trivedi’s ‘Shubhaarambh’ is not explicitly a Diwali song, its positive and cheery vibe makes it a perfect addition to your festive playlist. ‘Shubhaarambh’, from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kai Po Che!, sings the beauty and excitement of new beginnings. Happy Diwali A track from the 2005 film, Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak, ‘Happy Diwali’ has a child-like innocence in its composition, and is an ideal pick for celebrating the festival as well as for extending good wishes to near and dear ones. The music, which infuses a modern twist to traditional beats, was directed by Bollywood duo, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali This song from Govinda and Juhi Chawla’s Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa will get your dancing shoes on. The song is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Ketki Dave. The quirky steps of the actors and the hilarious lyrics are certainly a highlight. Deep Diwali Ke Jhute Another classic song for the playlist. This time, from the Dharmendra-starrer Jugnu, released in 1973. It featured the veteran star celebrating the festival and bursting crackers with a group of children. The song was sung by Bollywood great Kishore Kumar. Ali Mazya Ghari Diwali Give a Marathi spin to the festivity with Anuradha Paudwal’s melodious rendition, ‘Ali Mazya Ghari Diwali’. The classic number will take you back in time to subtle and minimalistic celebrations. Deepawali Manaai Suhaani Many of us have grown up listening to this Diwali song, ‘Deepawali Manaai Suhaani’, from the 1977-film, Shirdiwale Sai Baba. The track, sung by Asha Bhosle, captures the devotional aspect of the festival. Shirdiwale Sai Baba featured Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Manoj Kumar. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp