‘Corruption’ in land deal, says Atishi report

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a 670-page preliminary report to CM Arvind Kejriwal in a complaint against chief secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition case.

In her report, Atishi alleged the involvement of the chief secretary in enhancing the compensation for a land in the village, acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Dwarka Expressway. This was meant to ensure profits to a company linked to Kumar’s son.

The complaint alleged the bureaucrat’s son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for the e-project. “Atishi submitted a 670-page report to Kejriwal. The report states that an undue gain of Rs 850 crore was earned. The land was bought for Rs 75 lakh in 2015,” said a source. Kejriwal had asked Atishi to conduct an inquiry into the complaint.

Sources said her report unveiled a conspiracy by senior officers of Directorate of Vigilance, including Kumar, to undervalue the scale of the scam at `312 crore when the actual compensation award would have resulted in an illicit gain of Rs 850 crore. Atishi said in her report that Kumar’s son had business connections with the landowners who were the beneficiaries.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a 670-page preliminary report to CM Arvind Kejriwal in a complaint against chief secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition case. In her report, Atishi alleged the involvement of the chief secretary in enhancing the compensation for a land in the village, acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Dwarka Expressway. This was meant to ensure profits to a company linked to Kumar’s son. The complaint alleged the bureaucrat’s son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for the e-project. “Atishi submitted a 670-page report to Kejriwal. The report states that an undue gain of Rs 850 crore was earned. The land was bought for Rs 75 lakh in 2015,” said a source. Kejriwal had asked Atishi to conduct an inquiry into the complaint. Sources said her report unveiled a conspiracy by senior officers of Directorate of Vigilance, including Kumar, to undervalue the scale of the scam at `312 crore when the actual compensation award would have resulted in an illicit gain of Rs 850 crore. Atishi said in her report that Kumar’s son had business connections with the landowners who were the beneficiaries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp