Delhi CM sends report on land deal to L-G for action

The complaint alleged that the chief secretary’s son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Vigilance Minister Atishi submitted a 670-page primary report to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the Bamnoli land acquisition case, the chief minister on Wednesday sent the report to  Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena recommending immediate removal and suspension of the top bureaucrat.

Kejriwal also reportedly ordered Atishi to send the report to the CBI and the ED.

In her report, Atishi alleged the involvement of the chief secretary in enhancing the compensation for a piece of land in Bamnoli village, acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Dwarka Expressway, in an attempt to provide windfall gains to a company linked to his son.

The complaint alleged that the chief secretary’s son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project. In her report, Atishi said that files related to the matter should be seized from them to prevent any “tampering or destruction of evidence”.

Delhi CM land acquisition case V K Saxena 

