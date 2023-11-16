No saving grace: Delhi air as toxic as it was

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The poisonous haze blanketing the city thickened on Wednesday as the air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category due to unfavourable meteorological conditions The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at over 401, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The central pollution watchdog noted AQI in Anand Vihar at 430, in RK Puram at 417, in Punjabi Bagh at 423, and in Jahangirpuri at 428.

The national capital’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded on Tuesday at 397. It was 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, 279 on Friday and 437 on Thursday. Neighbouring towns also recorded the ‘very poor’ category of the AQI which was 378 in Ghaziabad, 297 in Gurugram, 338 in Greater Noida, and 360 in Noida and Faridabad 390.

The residents are unlikely to experience a relief soon. Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System predicted that the AQI will hover around the Very Poor category for the next ten days. “The air quality is

likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days,” it said.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS), the forecasting body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the contribution of different pollution sources showed stubble-burning accounted for 23 per cent of the air pollution in the capital on Wednesday. About 2,544 fresh stubble-burning incidents were reported in Punjab, taking the total tally to 30,661 since September 15.

The data also showed that transport – another major cause of pollution in the city – contributed 12 to 15 per cent to the national capital’s foul air over the past few days. Experts have cited a number of reasons that are responsible for increased air pollution levels including denser air due to low temperature.

Air movement slows down as compared with warmer days which impedes frequent movement of air particles. Meanwhile, 24 of the 35 city’s air quality monitors run by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) went dark and stopped throwing up data on Tuesday, causing a fresh problem that impaired the city’s pollution response.

Respite unlikely for city residents

The Delhi residents are unlikely to experience a relief soon. Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System predicted that the AQI will hover around the Very Poor category for the next ten days. “The air quality is

likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days,” it said.

Stubble burning counts for 23% of pollution

According to the Decision Support System (DSS), the forecasting body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the contribution of different pollution sources showed stubble-burning accounted for 23 per cent of the air pollution in the national capital on Wednesday.

24 air quality monitors stopped showing data

24 of the 35 city’s air quality monitors run by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) went dark and stopped showing data on Tuesday, causing a fresh problem that impaired the city’s pollution response. The national capital’s 24-hour average air quality index was recorded on Tuesday at 397.

