Stubble burning & air pollution: 'Farmers being made villains', forget politics, give financial aid to ryots, SC tells states

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said states must “forget politics” while dealing with air pollution and suggested a subsidy for necessary equipment and financial aid to poor farmers so that they keep off stubble burning.

Farm fires caused by stubble burning are a major factor contributing to the worsening air quality in the city.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked states to apply their minds to stop air pollution, saying that it is their job and not the court’s to get into the intricacies of the matter.“People are not concerned with how you do it and what you do. The court’s job is not to get into the nitty-gritty. The court’s job is to make you do your job, which is to stop pollution. How you do it is your problem,” remarked the bench.

During the hearing, the Punjab government told SC that 984 FIRs have been filed against landowners over stubble-burning and an environment compensation charge amounting to over Rs 2 crore has been imposed. Delving into the situation where poor farmers resort to stubble-burning as an “easy measure,” the SC said that such farmers are being made “villains.” It suggested the government take steps to help them stop the hazardous practice.

Recommending a “complete subsidization” for baler machines for such farmers, the SC also suggested other financial aid for the machine operating costs. The stubble can be a useful by-product and be sold to the state government, the SC said.“We expect both Delhi and UP to take action and file a report before us…,” it said and posted the matter for further hearing on December 7.

‘The point is people are suffering’

On the pollution in Delhi, the SC was told that the burning of waste continues to take place out in the open both in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “...We expect both Delhi and UP to take action and file report before us… the point is people are suffering...”

