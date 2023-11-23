Chief secretary must go, says Atishi in new report

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi revenue minister Atishi on Wednesday submitted a supplementary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption allegations against incumbent Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his son in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter. In the fresh report, Atishi reiterated her recommendation for the suspension of the chief secretary.

Based on the findings in the supplementary report, the minister requested the L-G to review his position and refer the matter to the ED and CBI to investigate not just the actions of the then DM but also the role of the chief secretary and the divisional commissioner, along with the role of his son and his business associates/partners in this matter.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had on Monday refused to consider the first report forwarded by Kejriwal seeking removal and CBI/ ED investigation against Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition controversy.

The L-G observed that the chief secretary had taken action against the district magistrate. The matter pertains to alleged corruption in the acquisition of 19 acres of land in southwest Delhi’s Bamnoli village. The vigilance minister noted that the chief secretary and divisional commissioner resorted to mere ‘shadow boxing’ and that despite knowing all the facts, the DM was not suspended for three and half months.

The report claimed that the chief secretary did not take any action against the DM. Atishi wrote to the L-G that silence and delay in the suspension of the officer seemed “deliberate and willful” at the behest of the chief secretary and divisional commissioner. “The chief secretary made every possible effort to save the district magistrate (southwest). Further, the vigilance minister requested the L-G emphasizing the necessity to suspend CS,” the report says.

