Nukkad natak focuses on waste management

Published: 23rd November 2023 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organized a Nukkad Natak (street play) on Wednesday at Netaji Nagar Market, focusing on waste management and the imperative to eliminate single-use plastics.

Witnessed by hundreds of citizens and visitors, the natak delivered a message on waste reduction by championing the ‘3Rs’: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The performance underlined the importance of minimising waste generation, promoting the reuse of items, and recycling non-biodegradable materials in daily life.

A key highlight of the performance was the advocacy for eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. The natak urged the adoption of sustainable choices such as cloth bags and bamboo utensils.

