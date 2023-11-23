Nukkad natak focuses on waste management
Witnessed by hundreds of citizens and visitors, the natak delivered a message on waste reduction by championing the ‘3Rs’: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.
NEW DELHI: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organized a Nukkad Natak (street play) on Wednesday at Netaji Nagar Market, focusing on waste management and the imperative to eliminate single-use plastics.
The performance underlined the importance of minimising waste generation, promoting the reuse of items, and recycling non-biodegradable materials in daily life.
A key highlight of the performance was the advocacy for eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. The natak urged the adoption of sustainable choices such as cloth bags and bamboo utensils.