Delhi: Father, son among 3 electrocuted while carrying out repair work at private hospital

The police found the bodies of the three men inside the water tank located within the hospital premises.

Published: 25th November 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man along with his son and an electrical engineer died after an electric shock while carrying out repair work at a private hospital in Ranhola area of outer Delhi on Friday, police said.

The victims were identified as Sarven Kumar, 59, an electrical engineer employed by the hospital, Kunwar Pal, 40, and his 20-year-old son Raman, both plumbers by profession.

According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received at 2.48 pm saying three men were trapped in a private hospital water tank due to electric shock, and that urgent help was required. A team of Ranhola police station was rushed to the spot. Two fire tenders were also reportedly dispatched. The firemen learnt that there was an electric current in the underground water tank in the hospital that is meant to supply water to the fire hydrant system.

The police found the bodies of the three men inside the water tank located within the hospital premises. “The reason for death will be established only after an autopsy. The bodies have been shifted to DDU Hospital,” the officer said. The police have inspected the area and a team of Delhi Police and a team from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, were also called to examine the underground water tank. Police sources said the initial inquiry revealed that an electric water motor installed inside the water tank malfunctioned. “Prime facie, it appears that the three suffered an electric shock while carrying out the repair,” said a police officer.

