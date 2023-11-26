MTech programme in computer science on the anvil in Delhi University 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, University of Delhi, has proposed starting an MTech in computer science programme under the computer science department. The proposal, put forward in a meeting on November 16, will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting to be held on November 30.

In the same meeting, the Delhi University Academic Council will also discuss a plan to introduce a DM (Doctor of Medicine) programme in geriatric mental health as proposed by Faculty of Medical Sciences.

The proposed two-year MTech programme will have 84 credits in total with “a significant component in project-based learning”.

Students will have six papers in the first semester and five in the second. The last two semesters will focus on projects.

Syllabus for programme

“The programme aims to prepare students to carry out research and development projects using information technologies and face the challenges of innovation and problem-solving in the highly competitive IT industry,” the proposal said.

Students will have the option to choose among various open elective subjects such as generative AI, neural networks, machine language, cryptography, natural language processing and others. A candidate must achieve a minimum of 80 credits to be eligible for degree.

The proposed programme in geriatric mental health will be a three-year course in which students will be posted in the division of geriatric mental health under the Department of Psychiatry.

