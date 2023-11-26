Home Cities Delhi

Woman's strangulated body found in bag in Delhi, fiance on the run

Police sources said the victim had got engaged a few months ago. Her fiance, who is absconding, is suspected to be behind her death as the body was allegedly found in his house.

Published: 26th November 2023 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene

Representational image (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of a 23-year-old woman with a strangulation mark was found inside a bag at a house in east Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call was received around 4.45 pm about a suspicious bag being found at a house near the Vishwash Nagar area in Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

A team from the Farsh Bazaar police station was immediately sent to the spot along with a forensics team.

On opening the bag, the police found the body of a woman who appeared to be strangulated, he said.

"We have identified the body and the age of the victim is 23 years. We have got strong leads about the suspect," the DCP said.

Police sources said the victim had got engaged a few months ago. Her fiance, who is absconding, is suspected to be behind her death as the body was allegedly found in his house.

The DCP said prima facie it appeared that the victim was strangulated.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details will be revealed once the report is received.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman dead body Delhi woman found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp