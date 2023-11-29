Man lands in police net for sending obscene messages to women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly harassing multiple girls by sending them obscene messages over social media (WhatsApp)and then pressurising them to send their private pictures.The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Pandav Nagar, was operating from Croatia and was nabbed after he arrived in India.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the arrest came following a complaint filed by a woman on November 30, last year, alleging that a man sent her “obscene” messages via WhatsApp Messenger and insisted that she share her private images with him.

After the complaint, the man, yet to be identified, was booked under charges of sexual harassment, stalking, as well as for using words or gestures that may insult women.“The investigation was taken up and we got to know that the accused man was operating from Croatia,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

However, on November 23, the accused man’s location was traced in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area after which a raid was conducted by a team of Delhi Police and the accused was apprehended.The mobile phone, with which the offences were allegedly committed, was seized by the police along with the passport of the alleged offender.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Rohit Kumar sent obscene messages to several random girls over social media and when any girl replied to the message, he pressurised them for their private pictures through various means.

