Vehicle aggregator scheme notified

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday notified Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme.The scheme will be applicable to passenger transport, delivery service provider and e-commerce vehicles. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the scheme is a first-of-its-kind policy to combat pollution as all aggregator vehicles will be electric by 2030.

“This landmark scheme sets the stage for comprehensive regulation and licensing of aggregators providing passenger transport services and delivery service providers offering their services in the city,” he said.

He said that it is the first time in India that an aggregator guideline has also defined phase-wise electrification targets for these operators.

“India has targeted to be net zero by 2070 and the scheme is an initiative by the capital towards the same. It is also the first time that the government is allowing bike taxis to run in the city. Overall, this scheme is a step towards enhancing public safety and convenience of the Delhiites and features guidelines on vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior and timely resolution of customer complaints,” he said.

The government said that the scheme mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility.The entire fleet of all the aggregators in Delhi will go electric by 2030. Aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services, with operational guidelines outlined in the scheme.

It further said that in order to enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality. This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior, and timely resolution of customer complaints. The scheme outlines compliances that are intended to enhance the public safety of customers.

The government said that the scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W, and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet, who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services.

Pollution, safety aspects ignored: BJP

The Delhi BJP said that the people of the city failed to understand in whose interest the Arvind Kejriwal government brought the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the reason for the scheme was interests of 3 stakeholders which are Delhi’s pollution, passenger safety and vehicle drivers, however all the three aspects have been ignored.

