35 school principals gave fake papers: Plea in Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to probe the selection of 35 newly recruited principals, alleging “forged and fabricated” documents were used in their recruitment process.

The petition alleged that while some of these candidates submitted fake Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates for their selection despite having an annual family income above `8 lakh, others took advantage of Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation and presented fake experience documents.

As the matter came before a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the counsel for petitioner Navendu Charitable Trust sought time to implead the people against whom allegations have been levelled. Accordingly, the bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula granted time for the petitioner while posting the matter for October 18.

The PIL alleged the 35 candidates managed to maliciously misrepresent themselves and were selected illegally and that the Delhi government’s Department of Education failed to scrutinise the requisite documents submitted by them, resulting in their erroneous selections.

The Delhi government was represented through its standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and lawyer Arun Panwar. The petition alleged that while some of these candidates submitted fake EWS certificates for their selection despite having an annual family income above Rs 8 lakh, others took advantage of OBC reservation and presented fake experience documents. The plea said the petitioner could only trace these candidates but there might be a lot more misrepresentation and illegal selection.

“Due to the erroneous and wrong selection, a number of deserving candidates has been rejected, resulting in violation of Article 16 of the Constitution. These candidates are for probation period and withdrawing more than Rs 1.75 lakh (monthly) salary and if they get permanent, the procedure for investigation will become more complex,” the plea said. Due to the scam, the actual deserving employees are suffering and unemployment is one of the utmost issues in India and amongst this, high unemployment rate this despicable fraud is happening,” it alleged.

