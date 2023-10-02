Delhi cleanliness drive message: garbage-free city not yet

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday launched a massive drive towards ‘Shramdaan’ (voluntary service) for cleanliness under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Pakhwada.It saw the participation of several RWAs, Market Traders Associations (MTAs), slum dwellers, morning walkers and school students.

Activities held on the day included a plogging drive, administering of a ‘Swachhata’ pledge, cleaning and washing of footpaths, sweeping of roads, cleaning of dumping grounds and removal of green waste as well as other litter collected from offices, parks and residential complexes.

According to the NDMC, about 8,000 field staff, 3,000 office staff, 5,000 school students, 65 RWAs, 41 MTAs, 16 hotels, 103 parks, 20 slums and 65 NGOs contributed their Shramdaan at 356 locations in the NDMC jurisdiction.

Highlighting the achievement of the cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched on October 2, 2014, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the waste segregation in India has increased from 15-16 per cent in 2014 to a remarkable 76 per cent as of today, and the mission is to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation across India. Upadhyay added that the focus now is to transform India into a garbage-free nation.

Meanwhile, on its part, the MCD held an hour-long Shramdaan in keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s call for ‘ek tareekh, ek ghanta, ek saath’.People from various walks of life, including MPs, MLAs, area councillors, RWAs, MTAs, school and college students, staff and officers of various government departments and general public came together to perform Shramdaan under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ Pakhwada at more than 500 locations in the capital.

Under the campaign, various cleanliness activities were conducted in all 12 zones and schools, hospitals and other establishments of the MCD.In the Civil Line zone, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a cleanliness drive at DU’s north campus area while BJP leader Manoj Tiwari attended a drive held at Mukherjee Nagar.

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday launched a massive drive towards ‘Shramdaan’ (voluntary service) for cleanliness under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Pakhwada.It saw the participation of several RWAs, Market Traders Associations (MTAs), slum dwellers, morning walkers and school students. Activities held on the day included a plogging drive, administering of a ‘Swachhata’ pledge, cleaning and washing of footpaths, sweeping of roads, cleaning of dumping grounds and removal of green waste as well as other litter collected from offices, parks and residential complexes. According to the NDMC, about 8,000 field staff, 3,000 office staff, 5,000 school students, 65 RWAs, 41 MTAs, 16 hotels, 103 parks, 20 slums and 65 NGOs contributed their Shramdaan at 356 locations in the NDMC jurisdiction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting the achievement of the cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched on October 2, 2014, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the waste segregation in India has increased from 15-16 per cent in 2014 to a remarkable 76 per cent as of today, and the mission is to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation across India. Upadhyay added that the focus now is to transform India into a garbage-free nation. Meanwhile, on its part, the MCD held an hour-long Shramdaan in keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s call for ‘ek tareekh, ek ghanta, ek saath’.People from various walks of life, including MPs, MLAs, area councillors, RWAs, MTAs, school and college students, staff and officers of various government departments and general public came together to perform Shramdaan under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ Pakhwada at more than 500 locations in the capital. Under the campaign, various cleanliness activities were conducted in all 12 zones and schools, hospitals and other establishments of the MCD.In the Civil Line zone, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a cleanliness drive at DU’s north campus area while BJP leader Manoj Tiwari attended a drive held at Mukherjee Nagar.