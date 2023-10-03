Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Pollution Control Committee identifies 164 spots of waste-dumping in city

These spots have been identified across all the 24 major industrial areas of the national capital. It was also found that the problem is worse in the outer Delhi areas.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In order to check burning of waste in the open, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has identified 164 vulnerable waste dumping spots – the areas where industrial waste is dumped. Government sources said the committee will conduct regular patrols during daytime and at night and those violating the norms will be penalized.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) have also been told to ensure that the waste is lifted on time so that it cannot be burnt. The officials said those points have been identified following patrolling last winter.

These spots have been identified across all the 24 major industrial areas of the national capital. It was also found that the problem is worse in the outer Delhi areas. Experts have said a similar action is required across the city to improve the air quality.

With as many as 3,182 industries located across the Delhi- NCR, industrial pollution adds about 18.6 per cent to the poor air quality. Emissions in the order of 200-1000 tonnes/year are found over industrial zones next to the most used arteries of roads. In 2019, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) fined 910 industries for directly releasing toxic effluents into drains.

