Delhi L-G sacks seven school teachers for forgery, orders CBI probe

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday ordered the termination of seven teachers employed at Delhi government-aided schools for allegedly using forged documents in their appointment. He also ordered a CBI probe into the matter, Raj Niwas officials said. Besides, the L-G also asked for scrutiny of records of recruitment at government-aided schools over the last 10 years and constituted a committee to study the appointment process in these schools.

The L-G house officials attributed the development to a recommendation to this effect by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) which alleged that the appointment of certain TGT and PGT teachers was made in collusion with the officials of the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government and the school management.

The official said,“The L-G agreed with the proposal of the DoV, which found a prima facie collusion between the officials of the Directorate of Education and the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA), where 51 candidates were appointed to various posts in 2022.”

“It was found that seven selected teachers for TGT and PGT posts had submitted fake experience certificates. The forged experience certificate was crucial in securing the job as each year of experience granted one extra mark to the candidate. Accordingly, the L-G allowed the DoV to file a complaint with the CBI for registration of a criminal case into the matter,” they added.

According to the terms and conditions of the education department, as highlighted by the L-G House officials, the school management was required to verify all the certificates of the selected candidates.

“However, they failed to properly do so. The forged experience certificate was crucial in securing the job as each year of experience gave one extra mark to the candidate,” they added.

Officials also alleged that none of the criteria that needed to be fulfilled in this respect, including the verification of certificates by seeking and obtaining appointment letters, details of payments made along with bank details, and a copy of the attendance register of the school showing their attendance, was fulfilled by the school management.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday ordered the termination of seven teachers employed at Delhi government-aided schools for allegedly using forged documents in their appointment. He also ordered a CBI probe into the matter, Raj Niwas officials said. Besides, the L-G also asked for scrutiny of records of recruitment at government-aided schools over the last 10 years and constituted a committee to study the appointment process in these schools. The L-G house officials attributed the development to a recommendation to this effect by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) which alleged that the appointment of certain TGT and PGT teachers was made in collusion with the officials of the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government and the school management. The official said,“The L-G agreed with the proposal of the DoV, which found a prima facie collusion between the officials of the Directorate of Education and the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA), where 51 candidates were appointed to various posts in 2022.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was found that seven selected teachers for TGT and PGT posts had submitted fake experience certificates. The forged experience certificate was crucial in securing the job as each year of experience granted one extra mark to the candidate. Accordingly, the L-G allowed the DoV to file a complaint with the CBI for registration of a criminal case into the matter,” they added. According to the terms and conditions of the education department, as highlighted by the L-G House officials, the school management was required to verify all the certificates of the selected candidates. “However, they failed to properly do so. The forged experience certificate was crucial in securing the job as each year of experience gave one extra mark to the candidate,” they added. Officials also alleged that none of the criteria that needed to be fulfilled in this respect, including the verification of certificates by seeking and obtaining appointment letters, details of payments made along with bank details, and a copy of the attendance register of the school showing their attendance, was fulfilled by the school management.