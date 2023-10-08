AIIMS move to create spiritual medicine department faces faculty opposition

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proposed move of creating a department of Spiritual Medicine is likely to be hanging fire as all faculty members oppose the decision.

Sources said that many found the move against the scientific temperament of the institute. Meanwhile, the faculty have also questioned the manner in which the proposal was directed through an office memorandum issued a few days ago.

A direct order was issued for the constitution of a committee that will recommend a roadmap to create the department which is against the norms, a senior official said.

“There is no clarity about the discipline and speciality of the faculty who will teach in the department. The curriculum was never discussed. The proposal should first be discussed within the department which has proposed the move. Then it is presented in the staff council where all deans, professors, and representatives of registered organizations like the Resident Doctors Association deliberate on this. A direct committee was formed to prepare a roadmap for the creation of the department,” the senior official added.

On Thursday, the AIIMS issued an office memorandum to set up a committee for recommending the roadmap to create cross-disciplinary discipline departments including Transplant Medicine, Medical Education, and Spiritual Medicine.

Meanwhile, sources said that the proposal would need many approvals before it gets finalised and it will be a herculean task for the proposal to get clearance from faculty and staff who will scrutinize the decision.

“After clearance from the staff council, the proposal will go to the Deans committee which consists of professors from different departments. Further, it will be discussed in the Academic Committee. If finances are involved, then approval of the standing finance committee would also be needed. It will be difficult to get approval from all these committees as those who find the move against the institute’s interest will tear into the details,” the sources added.

