CM Kejriwal felicitates disabled individuals, launches app for pensioners

The CM launched the ‘Dharohar’ mobile app, designed to facilitate the convenience of pensioners, alongside the unveiling of a publication by the Social Welfare Department.

Published: 10th October 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 07:49 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday honoured specially-abled individuals who have achieved remarkable success in various fields. The CM conferred the state awards to 11 persons, in addition to honouring 4 Paralympic athletes. Furthermore, hospitals specialising in services for people with disabilities, namely Dr Ambedkar Hospital and GTB Hospital, were also honoured.

The CM also launched the ‘Dharohar’ mobile app, designed to facilitate the convenience of pensioners, alongside the unveiling of a publication by the Social Welfare Department. Addressing the State Awards ceremony for individuals with disabilities held at Shah Auditorium in Civil Lines, the CM stated, “It was a very emotional and spiritual experience for me to felicitate the disabled with awards.

The story of each individual who has received the awards is extremely inspirational. All these people have converted their disabilities into their strengths. I got to interact with a few awardees. One of them plays badminton while sitting in a wheelchair. We cannot play badminton even with both legs, but this person has won a medal in the game while sitting in a wheelchair.”

