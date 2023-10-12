23-year-old woman attacked by 'spurned' youth in Delhi's Lado Sarai suffers multiple stab wounds

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed by her "boyfriend" inside a car in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Thursday morning.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Pal (27). He attacked the young woman after she allegedly spurned his request to marry him.

Gaurav Pal is a resident of Dundahera in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city. He is currently employed with a private company in Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a call was received at the Saket police station about the brutal stabbing of a woman.

The police responded immediately and reached the spot where they found the blood-soaked young woman huddled inside a car with the local people trying to help her. She was shifted to a hospital where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, a police inquiry revealed that Pal had an affair with the woman for the past couple of years. But she didn't show any interest in him lately. He came to meet the woman on Thursday morning in the Lado Sarai area where the youth confronted the woman, who had booked a cab and attacked her when she was inside the vehicle. He stabbed her multiple times with a knife and tried to flee. However, the cab driver, with the help of the passersby, managed to nab and hand him over to the police.

This newspaper has accessed a purported video that was probably shot just minutes after the incident. In the video, the woman could be seen completely soaked in her blood while sitting in the rear seat of the taxi, and crying for help.

"Mummy, Mummy, someone please take me to a hospital," the girl could be heard crying in agony.

Shakuntala Malik, the inconsolable mother of the victim, said her daughter was heading for an interview at a firm in Lajpat Nagar when the youth stopped and attacked her.

"He has been constantly harassing my daughter for the past two years. My daughter was never in any kind of relationship with him. She had even blocked her on WhatsApp but he used to call her from unknown numbers and also threatened her that if you will not marry me, then I will kill you one day," the mother said.

The victim is the only child to her parents. Her father is no more.

"My daughter had met him in the office where she used to work. They used to have lunch together. She did not love him. She knew that she had to support her family as her father was no more. He asked her to marry him but my daughter disagreed," she said.

"My daughter is currently battling for life. One of the nerves near her neck has been severed due to the stabbing. She has wounds all over her face and head. She is not even able to open her eyes," she added.

Meanwhile, DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary claimed that the victim had called the police with a complaint that a youth was harassing her. But when the police reached her place the police discovered it was about borrowed money. At the time the victim said she didn't want to lodge a complaint against him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed by her "boyfriend" inside a car in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Thursday morning. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Pal (27). He attacked the young woman after she allegedly spurned his request to marry him. Gaurav Pal is a resident of Dundahera in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city. He is currently employed with a private company in Gurugram.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a call was received at the Saket police station about the brutal stabbing of a woman. The police responded immediately and reached the spot where they found the blood-soaked young woman huddled inside a car with the local people trying to help her. She was shifted to a hospital where she is under treatment. Meanwhile, a police inquiry revealed that Pal had an affair with the woman for the past couple of years. But she didn't show any interest in him lately. He came to meet the woman on Thursday morning in the Lado Sarai area where the youth confronted the woman, who had booked a cab and attacked her when she was inside the vehicle. He stabbed her multiple times with a knife and tried to flee. However, the cab driver, with the help of the passersby, managed to nab and hand him over to the police. This newspaper has accessed a purported video that was probably shot just minutes after the incident. In the video, the woman could be seen completely soaked in her blood while sitting in the rear seat of the taxi, and crying for help. "Mummy, Mummy, someone please take me to a hospital," the girl could be heard crying in agony. Shakuntala Malik, the inconsolable mother of the victim, said her daughter was heading for an interview at a firm in Lajpat Nagar when the youth stopped and attacked her. "He has been constantly harassing my daughter for the past two years. My daughter was never in any kind of relationship with him. She had even blocked her on WhatsApp but he used to call her from unknown numbers and also threatened her that if you will not marry me, then I will kill you one day," the mother said. The victim is the only child to her parents. Her father is no more. "My daughter had met him in the office where she used to work. They used to have lunch together. She did not love him. She knew that she had to support her family as her father was no more. He asked her to marry him but my daughter disagreed," she said. "My daughter is currently battling for life. One of the nerves near her neck has been severed due to the stabbing. She has wounds all over her face and head. She is not even able to open her eyes," she added. Meanwhile, DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary claimed that the victim had called the police with a complaint that a youth was harassing her. But when the police reached her place the police discovered it was about borrowed money. At the time the victim said she didn't want to lodge a complaint against him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp